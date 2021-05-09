Kurnool to distribute 47,000 quintals of groundnut seeds

KURNOOL

Registrations for three-phase process likely to begin today

Kurnool district, which had witnessed a sharp rise in the area of groundnut sowing in 2020 kharif compared to 2019, proposes to distribute 47,000 quintals of K6 variety of seeds on 40% subsidy from May 17 at 491 RBKs in 31 mandals.

Joint Director of Agriculture U. Umamaheswaramma told The Hindu that in 2020 the government had distributed 41,810 quintals of groundnut seeds to 48,223 farmers and the sown area was 94,498 hectares during the kharif due to good rains. The sown area in 2019 kharif was 79,000 hectares. There were 84,314 farmers who had sown groundnut in 2020.

“We propose to open registrations for subsidised seeds from May 10 (Monday) in 198 RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) of the 31 mandals, where the groundnut crop is usually taken up. Registration will open in 171 RBKs on May 17 and on May 25 in 122 RBKs,” she said.

In view of the COVID-19 situation and to ensure there was no network overload during the registration and distribution of seeds, the process would be taken up in three phases and no thumb impression would be taken this time. Once a farmer gives his Aadhar number and gets his requirement registered at the RBK based on his eligibility, they will get an SMS with an OTP and the amount to be paid for seeds to their mobile number.

Those having less than half an acre will get one bag (30 kg), those having a land holding of below one acre will get two bags and those having more than one acre will get a maximum of three bags at ₹5,208 per quintal price, the Joint Director explained.