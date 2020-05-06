Kurnool tally climbs to 533 with 17 new cases

The Kurnool Government General Hospital, which has been designated as State COVID-19 Hospital, got 10 Negative Pressure Intensive Care Units and a safe Swab Collection Kiosk on Wednesday.

Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar reviewed the COVID-19 situation and visited various units of the hospital.

The number of positive cases continued to rise in double digits and reached 533 on Wednesday with 17 new cases reported.

Workers sent to Bihar

District Collector G. Veerapandian said there was one death recorded in Panyam mandal and with that total number of deaths has gone up to 11 and 148 persons were discharged leaving 374 COVID active patients getting treated.

A large number of workers from Ramco Cement Factory and other migrant labourers (769 in all), who had applied online, were grouped and sent to Jharkhand and Bihar in a Shramik Express train from Kurnool railway station at midnight. Joint Collector Ravi Pattanshetty and ZP CEO Venkata Subbaiah got packed food ready for 800 persons along with mineral water for their journey.

Plasma therapy

The Kurnool MP, meanwhile, appealed to the doctors’ fraternity to work without fear and bring to his notice any problems they faced so that he could resolve them. He told them that ‘Plasma Therapy’ would be started very soon in Kurnool.

Critical cases could be treated in the new Negative Chamber ICU beds so that they could work as airborne infection isolation rooms and appreciated the agency for installing them very fast.

These would be operational within the next four days, he added. College Principal Chandrasekhar was present.

An alumni of Government Medical College Srikanth presented a DRDO-developed COVSAK - Swab Collection Kiosk that was very safe. The kiosk costs ₹2.5 lakh. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar said that producing a skilled doctor takes 10 years and it was our duty to protect them in possible ways.