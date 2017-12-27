Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool student scales Mt. Kilimanjaro

Suresh Babu atop Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Suresh Babu atop Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.   | Photo Credit: BYARRANGEMENT

Braving the cold weather, Suresh Babu, a first year B.Sc. student of Silver Jubilee Government College in Kurnool climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest mountain peak in the African continent, on December 25, the college principal S. Abdul Khader said on Tuesday.

Mr. Suresh Babu climbed Mount Everest in April this year.

He scaled the Gilman’s Point at a height of 5,685 metres and displayed his college banner there. TDP MLA B. Jaya Nageswar Reddy and Maheswara Reddy of Madhu Cements at Kodumur, sponsored his mountaineering expedition.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 6:54:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kurnool-student-scales-mt-kilimanjaro/article22282950.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY