Kurnool student scales Mt. Kilimanjaro

Braving the cold weather, Suresh Babu, a first year B.Sc. student of Silver Jubilee Government College in Kurnool climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest mountain peak in the African continent, on December 25, the college principal S. Abdul Khader said on Tuesday.
Mr. Suresh Babu climbed Mount Everest in April this year.
He scaled the Gilman’s Point at a height of 5,685 metres and displayed his college banner there. TDP MLA B. Jaya Nageswar Reddy and Maheswara Reddy of Madhu Cements at Kodumur, sponsored his mountaineering expedition.
