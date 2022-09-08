Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool streets turn lively with colourful Ganesh processions

Devotees brave steady drizzle to join immersion processions

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
September 08, 2022 22:14 IST

Ganesh idols being lifted with a crane and immersed in the KC Canal amid police security, in Kurnool city on Thursday afternoon. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

All roads led to the KC Canal immersion ghat in the city on Thursday as denizens turned up to witness the procession of several Ganesh idols from various parts of the city right from noon and the idols were stopped at regular intervals to allow devotees to pay their obeisance on Thursday.

Devotees braved a steady drizzle in the city to join the immersion processions, with nearly 1,500 Ganesh idols being immersed at the canal under the watchful eye of the police. A large crane was arranged for lifting the idols from the vehicles and immersing it in the canal.

Kurnool MP S. Sanjeev Kumar, former Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh, Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah, Kurnool MLA M.A. Hafeez Khan, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, District Collector P. Koteswara Rao, and SP Siddharth Kaushal performed special pujas and offered prayers at Rambotla temple where the first idol of Ganesh was installed.

The ‘Vinayaka Shobha Yatra’ was flagged off which saw people thronging the streets up to Vinayak Ghat. Meanwhile, children performed traditional dances at the ghat. Ganesh Utsava Central Committee members Sandadi Sudhakar, Kristanna, K. Kapileswaraiah, and K. Narsimha Varma participated.

