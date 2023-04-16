Kurnool SP suspends three police personnel

HamberMenu
April 16, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of police (SP) G. Krishnakanth on Sunday suspended three police personnel for negligence of duty and alleged corrupt practices, which had led to the theft of silver from the Kurnool taluka police safe. The suspended personnel are circle inspector Vikrama Simha, sub inspector Lakshminarayana and assistant sub inspector Bhaskar Raju. Negligence of duty would not be tolerated, and nobody in the department would be spared if they were found to be corrupt, Mr. Krishnakanth said.

