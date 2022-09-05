Kurnool SP oversees Ganesh immersion

The Ganesh Immersion processions literally choked all the main roads in all the towns in the undivided Kurnool and Anantapur districts, but Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal kept a watch on the happenings on the ground right on the streets by riding a ‘Bullet’ motorcycle on the streets of Adoni town in the district on Sunday.

Not bothering about moving in an SUV in such festive times, Mr. Siddharth Kaushal chose to not disturb the processions or their religious sentiments/rituals, but to ensure that none went berserk and everything went on smoothly, he watched the processions moving along with its pace on a motorcycle with Adoni DSP Vinod Kumar in the tow.

Starting from the police guest house, he made a round of Mandigere, Emmiganur Circle, Srinivas Bhavan, Area Hospital, Adoni Super Bazar, and M.M. Road before reaching back to the guest house. He stopped at important locations and gave instructions to the police officials stationed there to ensure there were no traffic snarls or disturbances for the movement of processions.

In Anantapur, Puttaparthi and Nandyal people took out processions from 12 Noon and immersed the idols at the designated locations. In Anantapur, five different places were designated like - the HLC Canal, ponds, and other bodies on all sides of the city so that there was not much pressure at one location. At 8 p.m. several idols were being still carried in vans to the designated locations under the watchful eyes of the police personnel.

