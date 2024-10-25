GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kurnool SP holds review meeting on sale of firecrackers ahead of Deepavali festivities

Firecracker sales must be carried out exclusively in authorised areas by licensed vendors, and legal action will be initiated against individuals found violating the regulations, says G. Bindu Madhav

Published - October 25, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Kurnool SP G. Bindu Madhav

Kurnool district Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav on Friday announced that individuals engaged in the illegal storage or sale of firecrackers within the district, without appropriate governmental authorisation, will face legal repercussions under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During a crime review meeting at the district police office ahead of the Deepavali festivities, Mr. Madhav instructed officials to adhere to the precautions and guidelines in areas designated for the sale of firecrackers, including the Kurnool, Adoni, Emmiganoor, and Pattikonda sub-divisions. He stressed that firecracker sales must be carried out exclusively in the designated areas.

“Firefighting vehicles with resources such as water, sand, and other essential materials, as well as ambulances, must be readily accessible at these locations. Only licensed vendors are permitted to sell crackers and minors are strictly prohibited from engaging in sales,” Mr. Madhav said, adding that legal action will be initiated against individuals found in possession of, manufacturing, storing, or selling crackers in unauthorised locations.

Collaboration among the police and various other government departments is vital to ensuring that Deepavali celebrations proceed smoothly and without any untoward incident. Particular attention should be directed toward ensuring the safety of young children, the SP said.

He urged the public to immediately report any cases of accidents or unauthorised sale of crackers by contacting emergency services at 100 or 112, or by reaching out to the nearest police station. Informants will be assured confidentiality, he added.

