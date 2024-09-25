GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kurnool SP holds meeting with managements of engineering colleges

Published - September 25, 2024 06:57 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

District Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindhu Madhav asked the managements of engineering colleges to create awareness among students on the ill-effects of drug consumption, eve-teasing, ragging, and also on road safety and cyber crimes.

The SP held a meeting with the principals, heads of departments and lecturers of various engineering colleges in Kurnool on Wednesday. He asked the managements to inform students that stern action would be taken if any one indulged in ragging and eve-teasing. He also wanted the managements to instil confidence in the students to face tough situations and offer them counselling so that they do not fell prey to drug consumption.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav asked the managements to inform police regarding consumption or sale of narcotic substances by dialling 100 and assured that the identity of informants would be kept a secret. He also wanted the managements to teach children about the adverse effects of mobile phone overuse and the safety measures to be taken while using social media platforms.

