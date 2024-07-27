GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kurnool SP holds meeting on decongestion measures to curb traffic woes

He proposes installation of more CCTV cameras on pivotal routes and high-traffic areas, strategic placement of barricades, stoppers, and warning signs at critical junctions

Updated - July 27, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 07:41 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Kurnool SP G. Bindhu Madhav

Kurnool SP G. Bindhu Madhav | Photo Credit: File Photo

Superintendent of Police (SP), G. Bindu Madhav, convened a meeting at the District Police Office here on Saturday with representatives from the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), AP Transco, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Kurnool Municipal Corporation, and the police departments to address the escalating traffic issues in Kurnool city.

Highlighting the urgent need for inter-departmental collaboration, Mr. Madhav urged officials to mitigate traffic problems and minimise road accidents by ensuring the implementation of the requisite safety measures. He proposed the installation of more CCTV cameras on pivotal routes and high-traffic areas to improve crime prevention and rectification of inactive cameras, and strategic placement of barricades, stoppers, and warning signs at critical junctions.

Measures to facilitate unobstructed movement of autos as well as efficient pick-up and drop-off arrangements at the Kurnool RTC bus stand should be explored to diminish traffic disruptions, the SP said, suggesting facilitating nighttime transportation of goods-carrying trucks from the Kurnool railway station to warehouses.

Municipal officials were asked to expedite construction projects at busy intersections and scrutinise potential obstructions caused by existing utility poles.

Pledging their commitment to the SP’s directives, officials from all departments affirmed their concerted efforts to mitigate traffic woes. Various recommendations were submitted on addressing overall traffic congestion in the city. NHAI officials from Mahbubnagar, Kadapa, and Anantapur divisions apprised the SP about projects which were either ongoing or pending.

