Kurnool SP counters Akhila Priya’s allegations

All are equal before the law, and the police department has been functioning in the most impartial way, said Kurnool Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, reacting to statements made by former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya.

Reacting to news items published in newspapers and electronic media in which Ms. Akhila Priya had alleged that her family was being targeted by the Superintendent of Police, and that her husband was tortured, Mr. Fakkeerappa said that the police department was proceeding as per law in all cases.

Mr. Fakeerappa also gave the details of cases registered in Allagadda Rural police station based on complaints given by P. Madhavi Latha, a resident of Kodapuram in Dornipadu mandal. In one of the cases, Madduru Bhargav Ram and 10 others were accused of vandalising Narasimha Crusher Industry on September 14.

In another case, workers of PVSR Construction, owned by Madhavi Latha’s son Tribhuvan Reddy, were allegedly terrorised by Bhargav Ram and 10 others at a construction site and a case was filed on September 27.

Alla Subbaiah, Accused No. 5 in the second case along with two others, were allegedly hiding in MGM International School in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and the Allagadda police with the help of Cyberabad police arrested them, the SP said in the release. They were produced before a magistrate in Allagadda and were remanded to 15 days’ judicial custody.