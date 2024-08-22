Kurnool SP calls for use of ‘Dial 100’ for women safety

Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav on Thursday suggested the use of the police department’s ‘Dial 100’ number to report issues related to the safety of women and girls. Addressing an awareness meeting on ‘Safety of women and laws for their protection’, the SP highlighted the increasing incidents of attacks, atrocities and murders against women in the State.

Stressing that ensuring the safety of women is a collective responsibility, he emphasised on the need for proactive measures to prevent crimes and safeguard women. The enforcement of crime prevention measures, along with the identification of high-risk areas, was outlined as crucial steps. He advised that parents monitor their children’s online activities, as social media and mobile devices have been linked to instances where minors leave home without informing their guardians.

As many as 42 cases of missing young women and girls were reported within two months in the district. It was disclosed that 36 individuals were successfully located and reunited with their families. The SP said that Law Department officials, police, as well as parents and students, should be involved in creating awareness on women’s safety. He briefed the attendees on the strategies to prevent sexual harassment, and urged them to report incidents of eve-teasing or harassment to the police authorities or school teachers.

Additional insights were provided by B. Leela Venkataseshadri, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Manohar, Chief Legal Defense Council, who emphasised the importance of reporting misconduct and avoiding child marriage. They highlighted the need for stringent measures and increased awareness, pointing out recent incidents of attacks on women in various locations.

School teachers were encouraged to educate students on recognising and reporting inappropriate behaviour, particularly emphasising the principles of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Sexual Harassment Act.

To reinforce a sense of protective measures, it was stressed that by reporting concerns to the authorities, individuals can seek timely intervention and assistance. The officials also underscored the significance of informing potential cases of kidnapping, missing individuals, and violence immediately to the authorities.

