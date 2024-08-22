GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kurnool SP calls for use of ‘Dial 100’ for women safety

Published - August 22, 2024 08:26 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
SP G. Bindu Madhav addressing an awareness session on women safety in Kurnool on Thursday.

SP G. Bindu Madhav addressing an awareness session on women safety in Kurnool on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav on Thursday suggested the use of the police department’s ‘Dial 100’ number to report issues related to the safety of women and girls. Addressing an awareness meeting on ‘Safety of women and laws for their protection’, the SP highlighted the increasing incidents of attacks, atrocities and murders against women in the State.

Stressing that ensuring the safety of women is a collective responsibility, he emphasised on the need for proactive measures to prevent crimes and safeguard women. The enforcement of crime prevention measures, along with the identification of high-risk areas, was outlined as crucial steps. He advised that parents monitor their children’s online activities, as social media and mobile devices have been linked to instances where minors leave home without informing their guardians.

As many as 42 cases of missing young women and girls were reported within two months in the district. It was disclosed that 36 individuals were successfully located and reunited with their families. The SP said that Law Department officials, police, as well as parents and students, should be involved in creating awareness on women’s safety. He briefed the attendees on the strategies to prevent sexual harassment, and urged them to report incidents of eve-teasing or harassment to the police authorities or school teachers.

Additional insights were provided by B. Leela Venkataseshadri, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Manohar, Chief Legal Defense Council, who emphasised the importance of reporting misconduct and avoiding child marriage. They highlighted the need for stringent measures and increased awareness, pointing out recent incidents of attacks on women in various locations.

School teachers were encouraged to educate students on recognising and reporting inappropriate behaviour, particularly emphasising the principles of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Sexual Harassment Act.

To reinforce a sense of protective measures, it was stressed that by reporting concerns to the authorities, individuals can seek timely intervention and assistance. The officials also underscored the significance of informing potential cases of kidnapping, missing individuals, and violence immediately to the authorities.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.