Kurnool slowly coming out of COVID-19 shadow

Kurnool district is slowly coming out of the shadow of COVID-19 with a large number of patients getting discharged every day and the number of new cases getting restricted to single digit.

With seven new cases on Wednesday, the tally has gone up to 591 in the district. Six of these cases came from Kurnool city and one from Bethamcherla municipal limits, District Collector G. Veerapandian said.

The district administration meanwhile, has focussed on setting up of new COVID Care Centres in the mandals — Yemmiganur and Adoni — where new cases have emerged

With 20 persons getting discharged from various hospitals in the district on Wednesday, the total number of patients getting recovered from COVID-19 had gone up to 317, while 257 persons are currently getting treated in the hospitals. There was one COVID-19 death taking the total to 17.

New centres

The Collector inspected the progress of work on setting up of new COVID Care Centres and Quarantine Centres at Yemmiganur and Adoni TIDCO Housing clusters. With a number of positive patients showing up with mild symptoms or being asymptomatic, the district administration proposes to treat them closer to their native places in these centres. The first one in Kurnool was very successful, with many of the patients already getting discharged.

Members of Central Health Team Madhumitha Dobe and Sanjay Kumar Sadhukhan on Wednesday visited containment zones and quarantine centres at Adarsh School in Kodumuru mandal and gave some tips to the medical fraternity and the volunteers.

The police personnel have been implementing all the lockdown measures and doing the containment enforcement measures diligently, said Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli. In all, 5,361 cases were filed against 15,929 persons under different IPC Sections from March 23 to May 13 for opening shops.

Under the road safety rules, 77,116 cases were registered and ₹4.16 crore of penalty was imposed on them and 11,917 vehicles were seized. These vehicles would be released only after the lockdown is lifted. The surveillance in the containment zones is being done with the help of drones also, he added.