Kurnool sees unrelenting rise in coronavirus cases

Kurnool district is grappling with an unrelenting rise in COVID-19 cases, with 30 new cases being reported on Sunday alone.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the district has now gone up to 466, with 379 persons still undergoing treatment at hospitals. Ten people have died so far while 77 have been discharged.

While outgoing Municipal Commissioner Raveendra Babu is being treated at hospital, his COVID-19 status has not been confirmed officially. As a precautionary measure, Collector G. Veerapandian has quarantined himself and is holding all meetings either over video-conference or teleconference.

New Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji, who assumed office, began his task of strengthening the processes in combating the COVID-19 and served notices on three employees on Sunday. Making an assessment of the sanitation in different areas in the city, the Commissioner along with the Health Officer and other officials reviewed the situation.

Unhappy with the way sanitation in public places was being done, he served memos on three officials of 2A, 2B and 7B Divisions of the corporation and sought their reply within three days. He said the public health and sanitation was a key part of the fight against COVID-19 and that municipal workers had to do their best to support the efforts of the district administration and State Government.

Out of the 30 new positive cases, 28 came from Kurnool city and two from Kodumuru mandal. The number of positive cases has jumped to 403 in Urban Local Bodies in the district and 63 in the rural areas. While there are four red zones in ULBs, there are five out of 23 mandals in rural areas.

The State Government, meanwhile, released a list of 205 MBBS doctors appointed for performing duty in Kurnool district. The selected candidates have been asked to report to duty by Monday to the Principal, Kurnool Medical College, without fail. Waitlisted candidates will be taken in place of any candidate not joining on Monday.