Kurnool sees rise of positive cases, doctors sound alert

Number of positive cases rising everyday in the district has alerted the doctors and paramedical staff engaged in the treatment of COVID19 and non-COVID patients in Government General Hospital.

While 25 new cases were registered in Kurnool district on Friday, 19 of them came from Kurnool city and 6 from Nandyal, thus giving a relief to the administration that the rest of the district did not report new cases. In all 411 positive cases have been reported so far and of them 10 died (one death was reported on Thursday) and 84 persons have been discharged including 18 on Saturday from the two COVID19 Hospitals - Shantiram and Viswabharathi. Another 250 persons were also sent to their homes from quarantine centres.

In the Kurnool Government Medical College hall a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal P. Chandrasekhar and incharge GGH Superintendent Dr. Bhagawan. They addressed the concerns of the treating doctors and inquired from them about the availability of safety equipment like N95 masks and PPEs. Any need or deficiency must be brought to his notice, said Dr. Chandrasekhar, so that he could take it up with the higherups.

In Anantapur meanwhile, six new cases were reported on Friday with a total number of positive cases going up to 67 and of them 24 getting discharged including two on Friday. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said the strategy of samples testing was also targeted at vulnerable locations and of them one or two cases were coming everyday. “We are not interested in testing in Green Zones and showing NIL results.