Kurnool sanitation staff dump garbage in front of shops for non-payment of user charges

Drinking water too disconnected in some cases for non-payment

Drinking water too disconnected in some cases for non-payment

The sanitation staff of Kurnool Municipal Corporation dumped a large heap of garbage in front of the Anantha Shopping Complex in the market area close to Kondareddy Buruju in the city on Wednesday, following the failure of the 500-odd shop owners to pay user charges for three months.

The shop owners protested the “arm twisting” by the civic body officials in collecting the tax. According to the municipal staff, the shop owners had been refusing to pay the tax as they were already paying shop license fees and property taxes etc.

Municipal Commissioner D.K. Baaji said the user charges for the collection of garbage were fixed between ₹100 and ₹500 depending on the nature of the business and how much garbage they generated.

In all ₹2.99 crore was due from the people by March-end, of which ₹1.99 crore was collected so far. In the domestic segment, while 80% of the houses pay ₹60 a month, large houses pay ₹120 a month, and in all 40% of the due amount had been collected so far, he added.

“I have come to know of the incident and will talk to my staff and the shop owners also to get the user charges collected,” the Commissioner added.

Property Tax total demand in the city was ₹93.36 crore and of which ₹42.09 crore was colelcted. Water cess demand was ₹22.67 crore against the collection of ₹6.42 crore. Notices were served on the property holders for non-payment of tax and water charges and in some cases, the drinking water supply has been disconnected.