Kurnool rural revenue inspector, mandal surveyor in ACB net

December 29, 2022 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - KURNOOL

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday evening registered a case against Kurnool Rural Revenue Inspector and Mandal Surveyor for reportedly demanding money for one M. Sreenivasulu for processing and forwarding his application for land conversation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) J. Siva Narayana Swamy, in a release, said Revenue Inspector A. Vijaya Kumar and Mandal Surveyor Shaik Darga Jeelani were caught red-handed while reportedly accepting ₹40,000 and ₹1,20,000 respectively from the complainant on Wednesday.