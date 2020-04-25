Kurnool reports one death, 14 new cases

Increasing number of primary and secondary contacts of COVID positive persons in Kurnool and Anantapur districts have been turning positive with the number of cases rising consecutively for the fourth day.

While there was death of a 61-year-old patient in Kurnool on Saturday, 14 new positive cases were reported, taking the total to 275. As many as 235 patients were still in hospitals getting treatment. The number of deaths has gone up to 9.

Out of the 14 cases, six were from Kurnool city, three from Nandyala, one each from Atmakur, Gonegandla, Pamulapadu and two from Nandikotkur.

Meanwhile, 24 patients were discharged from the Viswabharathi Hospital in Kurnool on Saturday and taking the total number of discharged to 31, District Collector G. Veerapandian said.

State COVID Special Officer Ajay Jain, the District Collector and Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan lauded the efforts of doctors and paramedical staff while giving away ₹2, 000 cash and fruit kits to those who got discharged.

In Anantapur district, five new cases were reported from Hindupur town taking the tally to 51, while 13 were discharged and four patients died.

Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu said while two of the new positive patients were aged 41, one person was 46, one was 24 and the youngest of them was a 15-year-old boy.

Currently 34 patients were undergoing treatment at the COVID hospitals.