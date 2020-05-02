Kurnool reports 25 new cases, administration extra cautious

The Kurnool district administration has turned extra cautious with the number of COVID-19 positive cases reaching 436, with 25 new cases reported on Saturday and 360 of them still being treated in hospitals. There were 10 deaths and 66 persons have been discharged so far.

District Collector G. Veerapandian too chose to hold a review meeting with the officers involved in the COVID19 either over videoconference or teleconference.

Meanwhile, outgoing Municipal Commissioner Raveendra Babu is still admitted in the Government General Hospital, though he has been transferred to Kakinada and D.K. Balaji was appointed in his place. Officially there is no word on what his ailment was and if he was being tested for COVID also.

Of the 25 new cases, 18 came from Kurnool city and five from Nandyal and one each from Adoni and Atmakur municipalities.

Kurnool city and Nandyal registered the highest number of positive cases in the district with 265 and 90 cases respectively and of them 237 and 70 patients were still in hospitals. While four of the seven ULBs with positive cases are in the red zone, only five of the 23 mandals are in the red zone in Kurnool district.

Meanwhile, the IPS Officers’ Wives’ Association on Saturday distributed fruit packets to the police personnel deployed in red zones and other places on COVID duty.