Kurnool records single-digit COVID cases after 4 months

It is the lowest daily tally in the State in last 24 hours

Kurnool district recorded new cases in single-digit on Saturday after a gap of four months. The district’s 8 cases is the lowest in Andhra Pradesh, said District Medical and Health Officer Ramagiddaiah.

“We tested 2,100 samples and only 8 of them turned out positive,” Dr. Gaiddaiah said, adding that the vaccination process has been going on at a fast pace.

The district had administered a majority of the frontline workers and close to 30% of other beneficiaries, he said. Kurnool, in all, had recorded 1,23,028 COVID cases since March last year. Currently, othere are 252 active cases in the district with the cumulative figure for fatalities standing at 839.

Meanwhile, Anantapur District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of the district health infrastructure for a possible third wave and asked the officials to be prepared to implement containment strategies stringently.

The district recorded 67 new cases taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,937 with active case tally standing at 457 and cumulative toll at 1,077.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said even though the positivity rate was low, people had to be careful.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Kanti Rana Tata and Joint Collector A. Siri sought the cooperation of the people in controlling the spread of the virus by adhering to the COVID-appropriate behaviour.