Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool police seize 14 kg of silver

A silver brick weighing 14 kgs was confiscated by Kurnool SEB sleuths on the morning of August 24.   | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Two persons hailing from Himachal Pradesh were detained and a silver brick weighing 14.05 kg was confiscated from them in the wee hours of August 24 at the Panchalingala Check Post on National Highway No.44.

The duo identified as Vikram Chowdari (25) and Neeraj Kumar (25) were travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, and during a regular check of the Vijayananda Travels bus (No. KA 41 D 1668) at 2.20 a.m. at the check-post, a massive silver brick weighing 14.05 kg and valued at ₹9 lakh was seized as the two did not possess any relevant documents or receipts.

Special Enforcement Bureau Inspector P. Srinivasulu said that the case was handed over to the Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station for further action. Information will be given to the Income Tax, and Sales Tax officials to ascertain the source of funds and if the necessary taxes were paid.


