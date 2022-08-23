Kurnool police rewards top performers

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has begun a programme to assess the performance of each and every employee in the department from the grassroots level and reward them with a ‘Best Performer’ certificate every week.

As part of the programme, a woman constable from Kosigi police station, M. Sukanya, was presented with the ‘Best Weekly Performer’ in Kurnool Police district headquarters office.

Ms. Sukanya helped the department by entering the highest number of records about cases in the Criminal Tracking Network & System (CCTNS) and got information from the Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi (GMSK) about their activities.

The SP toured the city to assess the performance of the night patrolling teams and their way of functioning.

He said while motivating them through incentives was one way of keeping the police force alert, the other was surprise inspection.

Palle Nidra or sleeping in a remote village for a night and allowing the locals to interact with the police chief of the district was another means of taking policing closer to the people, he opined.