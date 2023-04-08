ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool police recover two stolen mobile phones from Saudi Arabia

April 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KURNOOL

Buyers couriered them back after being informed that stolen gadgets were sold to them

The Hindu Bureau

SP Siddharth Kaushal looking at the display of recovered mobile phones at Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM U

The Kurnool police for the first time ever recovered two mobile phones from Saudi Arabia and handed them over to the owners on Saturday. They completed recovery of 7,154 lost mobile phones valued at ₹16.5 crore in five spells from September last year.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal handed over 1,427 mobile phones to the owners at the Police Parade Grounds. He said two stolen mobile phones were sold away to two persons going to Saudi Arabia. After they were activated there, the police team here contacted the buyers, following which they couriered the phones to Kurnool.

Mobile phone recoveries were also done from Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar, West Bengal, and Telangana apart from all the districts in Andhra Pradesh. “People can visit Kurnool police website http://kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft and lodge their complaints, he said.

