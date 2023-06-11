HamberMenu
Kurnool Police recover 652 lost mobiles worth ₹1.30 crore

June 11, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The Kurnool Police recovered 652 lost mobile phones worth ₹1.30 crore. Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth said the mobile phones were handed over to the owners after verification of their identity.

The mobile phones were recovered from other States and districts also.

The Kurnool Police have set an example in recovering the lost mobile phones, Mr. Krishnakanth said at the ‘Mobile Recovery Mela’ organised at the District Police Office on Saturday.

“If you lose your mobile phone, you can click on the link: http://Kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft and provide the details of the mobile. We will work hard to recover and hand it over to you as soon as possible,” he said.

He said that the Central Government has also set up a Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and added that the IMEI number of the mobile and the SIM card inserted in the mobile remain in the CEIR register when the mobile is purchased.

