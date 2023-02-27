ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool police recover 1,924 mobile phones worth ₹3.5 crore

February 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal handing over a recovered phone to its original owner at Police Parade Ground in Kurnool on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM U

The Kurnool District police, in their fourth instalment of recovery of lost mobile phones on Sunday, handed over 1,924 cell phones worth ₹3.50 crore to their owners. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the Kurnool police had so far recovered 5,727 stolen mobile phones worth ₹12 crore from other States and districts and returned them to their owners.

He said people who lost their phones could register a complaint online at http://Kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft and submit details of their handset. Six hundred and fifty-three phones worth ₹1.2 cr in the first instalment, 1,064 in the second, worth ₹2.8 cr and  2,086 phones worth ₹2.5 cr were recovered in the third.

He said the phones were recovered from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana and across Andhra Pradesh, and a mela was organised to return the phones to the owners on the police grounds. supervision., Additional SP Admin D. Prasad, Special Branch DSP Venkatadri, CIs Srinivasulu, Shankaraiah, Abdul Ghouse, Timmareddy, RIs Poturaju, Cyber Lab Technical Team SSI Venugopal, RSI Ramesh, and Cyber Lab staff were present

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US