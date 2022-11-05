Kurnool police recover 1,047 mobiles worth ₹2.50 crore

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal handing over a recovered mobile phone to a owner at the Parade Grounds in Kurnool Police Headquarters on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kurnool police on Saturday handed over 1,047 stolen mobile phones to owners, recovered during a two-month special drive launched to trace phones that were reported lost on the website www.kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft.

Earlier, 600 mobile phones, worth ₹.1.2 crore, were recovered.

Handing over the handsets at a special mela organised at the district police headquarters, Kurnool district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that people can lodge a complaint either on the above website or at the MeeSeva centre. No money needs to be paid for lodging a complaint regarding cell phone theft, the SP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 4,000 complaints were received in the last six months, Mr. Siddharth Kaushal said, adding that the online portal was launched at the advice of the Director General of Police because lodging a complaint at the police station was getting cumbersome for some people.