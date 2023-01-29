HamberMenu
Kurnool police reach out to girl students in distress at dead of night

On patrol duty under the ‘Kurnool Safe City’ concept, the personnel, finding three medicos at NTR Circle facing the unruly behaviour of a few returning from a late night movie show, positioned a constable there till the students boarded the bus to Pulivendula

January 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The police personnel on night patrol under the ‘Kurnool Safe City’ concept on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday promptly responded to the safety needs of three medical students waiting at the NTR Circle, near the Government General Hospital, to board a bus at 1. 30 a.m.

The Kurnool III Town night patrol police personnel sensed the predicament of the students who faced the unruly behaviour of a few hooligans returning from a movie show, and stationed a constable at the place till the bus for Pulivendula arrived and the girl students safely boarded it.

It could not be ascertained if the girl students had come from a private hostel or the government college hostel.

Kurnool III Town Circle Inspector Md. Thabrej said they would try to find out from the wardens of the hostels by issuing notices as to how the students were allowed to stand there alone without any person escorting them for safety.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal congratulated the III Town police personnel for their prompt action. The students expressed their gratitude to the police for their timely help at an odd hour.

Mr. Siddharth Kaushal said that Kurnool police had taken special measures for safety of women and that even those getting down from public transport and wanting to go home were being escorted safely.

“If there is any problem, you can report the issue to the Kurnool Police on their website — http://kurnoolpolice.in/safecity. Everyone having a smartphone can download the Disha App and report through that also,” he said.

