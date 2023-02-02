HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kurnool police issued 34,589 challans for violation of traffic rules in January 2023

The Police Department has generated ₹72,87,965 from issuing challans in a month and payment for 5.38 lakh more challans are pending, says SP Siddharth Kaushal

February 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
Traffic police personnel checking the documents of vehicles during a special drive, in Kurnool on Thursday.

Traffic police personnel checking the documents of vehicles during a special drive, in Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

In an attempt to check the violation of traffic rules, the Kurnool District Police issued 34,589 challans against the violators in January, apart from organising awareness programmes at all levels.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told the media that the goals pertaining to road safety could be achieved only with the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

“The police personnel have been enforcing the traffic rules stringently on the National Highways and internal roads. The department has generated ₹72,87,965 by issuing more than 34,000 challans in January. The violators are yet to pay for another 5.38 lakh challans,” said the SP.

Mr. Kaushal said that the Transport Department and the police would work together to create awareness about road safety rules among students and other vehicle users. Giving details of the outcome of the special drive undertaken in January, the SP said that 1,016 cases were booked against people driving without licence, 7,721 cases were registered against two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmet, apart from 66 cases pertaining to minors driving vehicles.

Among those penalised included 157 people who were driving on the wrong route and 253 people who were talking on mobile phones while driving . As many as 12,120 cases were booked pertaining to driving vehicles without valid documents.

In total, 556 vehicles without proper number plates were seized and 52 cases pertaining to drunken driving were registered during the drive, the SP added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool / road safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.