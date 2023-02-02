Kurnool police issued 34,589 challans for violation of traffic rules in January 2023

February 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KURNOOL

In an attempt to check the violation of traffic rules, the Kurnool District Police issued 34,589 challans against the violators in January, apart from organising awareness programmes at all levels.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told the media that the goals pertaining to road safety could be achieved only with the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

“The police personnel have been enforcing the traffic rules stringently on the National Highways and internal roads. The department has generated ₹72,87,965 by issuing more than 34,000 challans in January. The violators are yet to pay for another 5.38 lakh challans,” said the SP.

Mr. Kaushal said that the Transport Department and the police would work together to create awareness about road safety rules among students and other vehicle users. Giving details of the outcome of the special drive undertaken in January, the SP said that 1,016 cases were booked against people driving without licence, 7,721 cases were registered against two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmet, apart from 66 cases pertaining to minors driving vehicles.

Among those penalised included 157 people who were driving on the wrong route and 253 people who were talking on mobile phones while driving . As many as 12,120 cases were booked pertaining to driving vehicles without valid documents.

In total, 556 vehicles without proper number plates were seized and 52 cases pertaining to drunken driving were registered during the drive, the SP added.