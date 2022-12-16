Kurnool police foil ATM robbery bid

December 16, 2022 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla

The Kurnool Taluka Police foiled an attempt to rob an ATM at Balaji Nagar in Kurnool on December 14 (Wednesday) night.

Kurnool Taluka Circle Inspector P. Ramalingaiah said that a gang of six pepole, believed to be hailing northern State, arrived in a container vehicle to the State Bank of India’s ATM in Balaji Nagar. They were carrying a gas cutter and iron rods.

The police personnel on patrolling duty grew suspicious of the movement of the gang and enquired about their identity and the purpose of visit to the area. The gang members fled in the vehicle towards Bengaluru. The police chased them. The gang members managed to escape by abandoning their vehicle near Chinnatekuru village. The police seized the vehicle.

