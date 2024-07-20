GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kurnool police book case against YouTuber Sri Reddy

TDP BC Cell leader in Kurnool district, Raju Yadava, registered a complaint against her

Published - July 20, 2024 06:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The Kurnool III-Town police have registered a case against Tollywood actor and YouTuber Sri Reddy, who is facing charges of making inappropriate comments on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh and Vangalapudi Anitha on social media platforms.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) BC Cell leader in Kurnool district, Raju Yadava, registered a complaint with the police here on Friday. There is speculation that the police will arrest Ms. Sri Reddy soon or issue notices to her for questioning.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.