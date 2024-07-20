Kurnool police book case against YouTuber Sri Reddy

The Kurnool III-Town police have registered a case against Tollywood actor and YouTuber Sri Reddy, who is facing charges of making inappropriate comments on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh and Vangalapudi Anitha on social media platforms.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) BC Cell leader in Kurnool district, Raju Yadava, registered a complaint with the police here on Friday. There is speculation that the police will arrest Ms. Sri Reddy soon or issue notices to her for questioning.