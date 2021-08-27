Kurnool notified as SHRC headquarters

VIJAYAWADA

27 August 2021 20:16 IST

The State government issued a gazette notification on Thursday specifying Kurnool as headquarters of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section.21 (4) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 (Central Act 10 of 1994) and in supersession of the notification issued by the General Administration Department through G.O.Ms No.151 dated October 24, 2017.

The gazette notification was issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Thursday when the government informed the High Court that it was looking for a suitable place for setting up the SHRC in Kurnool as per a decision taken by the Cabinet recently. It may be noted that Kurnool is proposed to be developed as the ‘Judicial Capital’ of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam and Amaravati as the Executive and Legislative capitals respectively.

