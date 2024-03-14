ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar joins TDP

March 14, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Kurnool MP S. Sanjeev Kumar being welcomed into the TDP by its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu near Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kurnool Member of Parliament S. Sanjeev Kumar on March 14 (Thursday) joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. 

Mr. Kumar quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and resigned as MP in January 2024 following an organisational reshuffle that resulted in his replacement as the Kurnool Parliamentary constituency in-charge by another leader. 

He felt that the YSRCP had let him down as far as the constituency’s development was concerned, by not giving priority to the projects he had planned. 

Several supporters of Mr. Kumar including P. Ramesh, Director of Padmashali Corporation, also joined the TDP. 

