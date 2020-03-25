Kurnool MP donates ventilators to GGH

Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar has decided to donate two ventilators to the Government General Hospital(GGH) to make sure that there are enough supplies in case there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the district.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the quarantine facility set up at the Rayalaseema University(RU) on Wednesday, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar also announced that he would be donating two months’ salary to the Chief Minister relief fund and Prime Minister relief fund.

He also appealed to people to donate as much as possible to the relief funds and asked the private hospitals to donate their ventilators to the GGH when needed.

The MP said people who want to volunteer should call on 9949201776, adding that they would be contacted as and when the need arises.

He said he would visit all seven quarantine facilities to make sure that they have everything they need. Commenting on the facility set up at the varsity, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar said that of the proposed 225 beds, 125 are in place. He added that the rest would also be brought in soon.