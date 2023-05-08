HamberMenu
Kurnool MLA stopped from intercepting Lokesh during padayatra, taken to police station

Hafeez Khan challenges Nara Lokesh to prove allegations of land grabbing

May 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Kurnool MLA Md. Abdul Hafeez Khan being stopped by police from going close to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra in Kurnool on Monday.

Kurnool MLA Md. Abdul Hafeez Khan being stopped by police from going close to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra in Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Kurnool MLA Mohammed Abdul Hafeez Khan (YSRCP) on Monday tried to intercept the Yuva Galam Padayatra and challenge TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to prove his allegations of land grabbing. The Kurnool police, however, stopped Mr. Khan and followers and took them to II Town police station.

The MLA had challenged the TDP general secretary to prove the latter’s allegations, made over the past few days, that Mr. Khan grabbed 1.5 acres at a prime locality in the city and that Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal occupied 10 acres of wakf land worth ₹100 crore.

Just before Mr. Lokesh was to enter the Osmani College for his scheduled rest in the afternoon, the YSRCP MLA, along with supporters, tried to stop the padayatra and seek a reply from the TDP leader.

Sensing trouble, the police stopped them from reaching Mr. Lokesh. Later, the MLA held a dharna at the police station, daring Mr. Lokesh to engage him in a debate and prove, with credible proof, that they had grabbed the land.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers asked the TDP leaders to do something to bring the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool, to which Mr. Lokesh replied that the TDP, when it comes to power, would establish a Bench of the A.P. High Court in Kurnool. He said the TDP government, unlike Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s, would keep its promise.

