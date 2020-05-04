Kurnool MLA picks holes in door delivery system

The door delivery system in the red zone areas in Kurnool city has failed as people come on to the streets. Hence the gaps in the system must be identified and plugged by the district administration, according to Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan.

At a press conference here on Monday, he found fault with a majority of people who feel that the coronavirus cannot touch them, and were roaming on streets. He appealed to people to come out only for buying essentials once in a week. “In the red zones, we need to strengthen our delivery system so that people do not find an alibi to come out from the containment region and infect others,” he opined.

While appealing to people to stay at home, he said there was nothing to panic. The death rate was just 1% and too among people, who were above 60 and had comorbid conditions -- ailing with other diseases like heart ailment, cancer, diabetes or respiratory problems. He appealed to the administration to reactivate the Urban Health Centres and have a doctor, paramedical staff, and provide them with PPEs and treat patients with minor complaints so that they do not go to the GGH.

Pat for civic staff

He appreciated the municipal corporation employees and said they were doing their best and sanitation was satisfactory, though there was always a scope for improvement in the spraying of sodium hypochlorite or bleaching powder as per WHO standards. He asked the police personnel not to harass people by confiscating their vehicles and imposing large amounts as challans without understanding as to why they were coming out.