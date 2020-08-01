Kurnool MLA conducts last rites of virus victim

KURNOOL

01 August 2020 23:29 IST

After Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy spent more than two hours in the COVID-19 wards of Anantapur Government General Hospital, speaking to positive persons to instil confidence among them, on Saturday it was the turn of Kurnool MLA M.A. Hafeez Khan to turn a role model in caring for the dignity of those succumbing to the virus.

Wearing a PPE, Mr. Khan along with municipal corporation staff carried the body of a positive person in a casket up to the spot where it was to be laid to rest. He accompanied the body in an ambulance and later paid respects to the departed soul by saying prayers and conducting all the rituals as per their religious beliefs.

Advertising

Advertising

The death rate among COVID-19 patients is very low and one of the lowest in the world, hence none should get frightened or get tensed even if they contracat the virus, he appealed to people after the rituals. “Kurnool Municipal Corporation has been taking care of the dead in best possible ways and final rites were being performed as their religious beliefs even if the family members feared coming closer to the body,” he pointed out.

He reminded people of adhering to all COVID protocols in day-to-day life so that they could be safe.

Tally

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kurnool again saw the highest single-day spike in positive cases with 1,234 cases reported taking the cumulative total to 18,081 positive cases. The silver lining, however, is the number of discharged persons overtaking the active cases — against 8,586 active cases, 9,294 persons were discharged with 201 deaths including six fatalities in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Saturday.