Kurnool Medical College Hospital gets advanced bone density diagnostic machine

April 30, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector G. Srijana handed over the BMD (Bone Mineral Density) machine ‘DEXA Scan’ to the endocrinology department of the Kurnool Medical College Hospital, here on Tuesday.

The department faculty said that the instrument would be extremely useful in detecting “bone strength and quality” among patients. Head of the department, P. Srinivasulu, said that the machine is useful for diagnosing osteopenia (mild decrease in bone strength) and osteoporosis (severe decrease in bone strength), enabling treatment to be initiated before a patient develops fractures.

Dr. Srinivasulu also highlighted that this is the first DEXA Scan machine to be arranged in a government general hospital in the State, and it will benefit the underprivileged patients from the Rayalaseema districts.

The Superintendent of the Government General Hospital (GGH) Kurnool, Venkata Ranga Reddy, and Principal Chitti Nursamma also participated in the event.

