ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool mayor’s vote deleted from electoral list

August 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KURNOOL

Mr. Ramaiah submits representation to district Collector, calls out the ‘gross negligence in the supervision of the electoral rolls’

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

B.Y. Ramaiah, the Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation | Photo Credit: File Photo

To his shock, B.Y. Ramaiah, the Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, has found that his vote was removed from the revised voter’s list of 138 Panyam Assembly Constituency.

In a representation submitted to the District Collector and Magistrate on Wednesday, he says that the deletion of the name of the first citizen of Kurnool city from the electoral rolls without specifying a proper reason is ‘gross negligence in the supervision of the electoral rolls’.

“If this can happen to the Mayor, imagine the plight of the common public”B.Y. RamaiahMayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation

“I contested in the elections held to urban local bodies in March 2021 and cast my vote at polling station No.191 under the voter id NKD3434503, got elected as a corporator and even became the Mayor”, he recalled. If this can happen to the Mayor, imagine the plight of the common public, he rued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramaiah formally met Collector G. Srujana and requested the District Election Authority to conduct an enquiry into the issue and take action on the officials concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US