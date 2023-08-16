Kurnool mayor’s vote deleted from electoral list

August 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KURNOOL

To his shock, B.Y. Ramaiah, the Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, has found that his vote was removed from the revised voter’s list of 138 Panyam Assembly Constituency.

In a representation submitted to the District Collector and Magistrate on Wednesday, he says that the deletion of the name of the first citizen of Kurnool city from the electoral rolls without specifying a proper reason is ‘gross negligence in the supervision of the electoral rolls’.

“If this can happen to the Mayor, imagine the plight of the common public”B.Y. RamaiahMayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation

“I contested in the elections held to urban local bodies in March 2021 and cast my vote at polling station No.191 under the voter id NKD3434503, got elected as a corporator and even became the Mayor”, he recalled. If this can happen to the Mayor, imagine the plight of the common public, he rued.

Mr. Ramaiah formally met Collector G. Srujana and requested the District Election Authority to conduct an enquiry into the issue and take action on the officials concerned.