Kurnool man treated with plasma therapy discharged

A COVID-19 patient, who was the first person in the district to be treated with plasma therapy, made a successful recovery and was discharged from the Kurnool Government General Hospital here on Saturday.

Satish Goud (36), hailing from Dhone in Kurnool district, had tested positive for coronavirus and was suffering from co-morbidities. He was discharged from hospital in the presence of Kurnool Medical College Principal K. Chandrasekhar, GGH Superintendent Narendranath Reddy and District Collector G. Veerapandian.

“He was injected plasma on July 11 at Kurnool GGH along with four others. He has made a full recovery and has been sent home. This should encourage more people to come forward and donate plasma,” the Collector said. Three others will also be discharged soon after evaluation, he said.

In all, 16 COVID-19 patients who recovered were healthy and had donated plasma, which was utilised for these patients under stringent observation from the ICMR and monitoring by the Ethics Committee, he said. With this success, the district administration has decided to counsel all young and healthy COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres to donate plasma and take their consent then and there before they return home.

Mr. Veerapandian thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the active support of the State government, doctors Sreenivasulu, Baleeswari and Anil Kumar of the Indian Medical Association for their concerted efforts in making plasma therapy a grand success.