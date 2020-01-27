Kurnool lawyers stage protest

Lawyers sat down in protest at the Gandhi statue near the Zilla Parishad office in the city on Monday demanding that all political parties must accept the High Court being set up in Kurnool. They criticised the TDP for blocking the Bill in Legislative Council and termed the move by the party as anti-constitutional.

Kurnool District Bar Associations’ Joint Action Committee Convener Y. Jaya Raju said that the move by the TDP was deplorable. “The TDP misused a constitutional forum like the Council for their personal gains,” he added.

Mr. Jaya Raju welcomed the YSRCP government’s move to abolish the Legislative Council. “As they have not discharged their constitutional responsibility, and as they are only making politics out of it, there is no use of continuing the Council,” he added.

The protests got support from Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar and Bojja Dasaradha Rami Reddy, president of the Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi.

Mr. Kumar said that former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was doing injustice to the people of Rayalaseema. “Being a person from Rayalaseema, he is hoodwinking the people of Rayalaseema,” he added. The MP said that the government would make sure that all regions would develop equally.

Mr. Rami Reddy alleged that political parties had been hoodwinking Rayalaseema people since 1953. “In 1953 political parties made sure that there was no water for the region. In 1956, the capital was shifted from Kurnool to Hyderabad. In 2014, Rayalaseema was again kept aside due to Samaikya Andhra agitation and Amaravati was declared the capital city,” he added.