Kurnool JAC takes out thanksgiving rally

The Kurnool joint action committee (JAC), including lawyers, students and teachers, took out a huge rally in the city thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making Kurnool city the Judicial Capital of the State.

The rally began at STBC college grounds and ended at the Collectorate, where lawyers performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the Gandhi statue.

The participants also demanded that other pending works in the Rayalaseema region be completed promptly so that the region would develop on a par with coastal Andhra. Slogans like ‘develop all districts equally’ were also raised.

They also demanded that Kurnool should get proper industrial and irrigation development so that the farmers and unemployed persons in the region would not have to suffer. They government must make Kurnool the medical hub, they said.

The government must immediately pass a resolution in the Assembly about the High Court and proper construction works must also be taken up, they demanded.

‘Mini-secretariat’

“The government must also take up construction of a CM’s camp office, Governor’s residence, mini-secretariat and also bring national educational institutions to the region,” said B. Sriramulu, students’ union leader.

The JAC wanted the Gundrevula reservoir, Rajolibanda diversion scheme and Siddeswaram weir to be completed at the earliest.