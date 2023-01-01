ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool inching closer to becoming a safe city: SP

January 01, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal launching the Safe City programme in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Kurnool city, with its strength of manpower and a technological edge to the investigation and detection, is inching towards becoming a ‘safe city’, said Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal while reviewing the overall crime control scenario in 2022.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Siddharth Kaushal, along with District Collector P. Koteswara Rao, said that the district has been able to reduce the pendency of cases by 90% during the current year. Nabbing an inter-State gang that used a gas-cutter to rob an SBI ATM on the highway was the high point of the year, he said. 

Explaining the direction of the police force in the New Year, he said: “We will monitor field-level movements prior to the upcoming general elections and its preparations. Personnel will visit every possible village and take steps to prevent crime,” he said insiting on giving the highest priority to women’s safety through Disha App, Dial 100, 112 Women’s Police Beats. 

Kurnool police also intends to provide additional training on case investigations and cybercrime andas part of Safe City Plan, night police patrols will be increased and special attention paid to urban areas. A specific action plan will be put in place for road safety in coordination with all stakeholding departments.

Out of 507 cases of property crimes they have recovered 72.13% in the last 6 months. During this year 8,483 compoundable cases were solved and Kurnool district stood first in the State in solving IPC cases in the Mega Lok Adalat, he added.

Weekly best performance awards were given to improve enthusiasm and bring out talent of the staff. There were 4,46,644 Disha App downloads and 388 complaints were made to Disha Call Center. All the complaints were resolved..

