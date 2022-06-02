Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool IIITDM student gets plum job in Amazon

IITDM Kurnool student Deepak Rathore, who got a job in Amazon-Berlin.

A final year student of Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, has bagged a plum job in the Amazon as a software development engineer.

Institute Director D. Somayajulu said that the student, Deepak Rathore, was offered ₹1.3 crore as the average annual salary package for the role based in Berlin in Germany.  

He congratulated the student, who hails from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

In a release here on Wednesday, the Director said the training and placement Cell had trained the students to face the job interviews successfully.


