Kurnool Heart Foundation to honour Hyd-based cardiothoracic surgeon

The award will be presented on World Heart Day on September 29

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
September 18, 2022 04:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector P. Koteswara Rao releasing the poster for World Heart Day, to be celebrated on September 29, in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kurnool Heart Foundation will honour cardiothoracic surgeon Vijay Dikshit from Hyderabad as part of the World Heart Day celebrations on September 29.

District Collector P. Koteswara Rao and Kurnool Medical College Additional DME P. Chandrasekhar on Saturday released a poster while announcing the award to be presented during the World Heart Day celebrations that is held on the last Sunday of every September.

This year’s theme is “Use Your Heart for Heart”. Defeating a cardiovascular disease (CVD) is something that matters to every beating heart, said Mr. Chandrasekhar detailing the theme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool Heart Foundation had been organising talks and programmes in connection to the event to bring awareness among common people on the importance of heart health.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Vijay Dikshit will deliver a lecture on the importance of dealing with cardiovascular diseases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Kurnool

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app