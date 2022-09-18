Kurnool Heart Foundation to honour Hyd-based cardiothoracic surgeon

The award will be presented on World Heart Day on September 29

District Collector P. Koteswara Rao releasing the poster for World Heart Day, to be celebrated on September 29, in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Kurnool Heart Foundation will honour cardiothoracic surgeon Vijay Dikshit from Hyderabad as part of the World Heart Day celebrations on September 29.

District Collector P. Koteswara Rao and Kurnool Medical College Additional DME P. Chandrasekhar on Saturday released a poster while announcing the award to be presented during the World Heart Day celebrations that is held on the last Sunday of every September.

This year’s theme is “Use Your Heart for Heart”. Defeating a cardiovascular disease (CVD) is something that matters to every beating heart, said Mr. Chandrasekhar detailing the theme.

Kurnool Heart Foundation had been organising talks and programmes in connection to the event to bring awareness among common people on the importance of heart health.

Dr. Vijay Dikshit will deliver a lecture on the importance of dealing with cardiovascular diseases.