‘Kurnool has seen a downward trend in dengue cases’

A total of 118 dengue cases and 37 malaria cases have been recorded in the district in the year 2019, according to reports. While authorities say that the number has come down, precautionary action has been amped up in the district to see to it there are no new cases.

The district officials have identified the affected areas and conducting awareness programmes in these areas, said District Malaria Officer A. Nookaraju.

Responding to a query, Mr. Nookaraju said that 12 cases of dengue and only three cases of malaria have been recorded this year, from January 1 to March 1. “Cases had come down significantly in the last year, and we expect the same for this year too,” he said.

According to the authorities, the district has consistently seen a downward trend in the number of dengue and malaria cases. Experts suggest that increased focus on health care, especially towards revamping public health centres and community health centres, would aid in controlling the diseases. They also concurred that there is a need to raise awareness among people in the rural areas on how diseases spread.