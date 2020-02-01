Kurnool GGH sets up ward for coronavirus

An isolation ward was set up at the Kurnool Government General Hospital on Friday to deal with cases of novel coronavirus.

“The hospital is completely prepared to combat coronavirus. The isolation ward has six beds and dedicated ventilators have also been set up at the hospital,” GGH superintendent Dr. G.S. Ramprasad said.

An awareness meeting on the disease was conducted in the hospital on Friday. All heads of departments, professors, associate professors, assistant professors, RMOs, and junior doctors attended the meeting.

Dr. Ramprasad said that the isolation ward has sufficient masks and suits for staff and transport facilities to transfer samples of suspected patients to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

“A team of doctors has been formed to deal with any coronavirus cases. The team will be led by the medical department head Dr. Narasimhulu as its nodal officer,” Dr. Ramprasad said.