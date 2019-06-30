Kurnool gets most applications for grama volunteers

As of Saturday, Kurnool district recorded the highest number of applications for the posts of grama volunteers announced by the State government. The application process will end on July 5.

So far, 31,213 people have sent in their applications and the authorities expect the final number to reach close to 50,000.

The authorities have already verified 4,061 applications and rejected 500 for various reasons. Currently, 3,561 applications have crossed the scrutiny process and moved on to the next stage – the interviews, which are slated to start on July 10.

Panchayati Raj administrative officer H. Veerabhadrappa said, “Though the scrutiny of applications must start after receiving all the applications, we have started scrutinising a few beforehand to avoid delays at the last moment.”

Mapping

A three-member team consisting of the Mandal Development Officer (MDO), Executive Officer of Rural Development (EORD) and the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) has been formed in all the mandals to do mapping – the process to identify the 50 houses in a village that would get one grama volunteer.

Currently, 12,045 posts have been notified and the Panchayati Raj officials expect the number to increase once the mapping process is done.

Tribal hamlets

Though the notification put out by the government requires an applicant to have cleared Intermediate, this rule has been relaxed for tribal hamlets and villages. “We are considering even people who have passed 10th standard,” said Mr. Veerabhadrappa.

The officials are also hiring one grama volunteer for far off and smaller hamlets which have less than 50 houses to ease the delivery of welfare schemes. Reservation roster arrangement would be followed to give jobs to the people of all castes, while 50% of the jobs have been set aside for women.