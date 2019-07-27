Kurnool district to have three more fire stations

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has announced that the three constituencies in the district which do not have fire stations would be provided with the facility and all the vacant posts in the Fire Services Department will be filled. Panyam, Nandikotkur and Mantralayam will be sanctioned fire stations.

Speaking after flagging off eight new fire tenders at the STBC College grounds here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy praised the work being done by the Fire Services Department.

Addressing the self-help group (SHG) women present at the meet, he said that the government would disburse ₹1,140 crores interest-free loans to women. “25% of the total debt will be waived every year starting next year. By the end of four years, loans would be completely waived,” the Minister said.

Fire Services Department director-general Anuradha, District Collector G. Veerapandian, DIG Venkata Ramireddy, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, MLAs Arthur and Sudhakar took part in the programme.

Review meet

To overcome the drinking water shortage in the district, State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has directed the authorities concerned initiate measures to drill new borewells or carry out repairs to the defunct ones.

Mr. Reddy held review meetings on drinking water and irrigation on Saturday. Later, addressing a press conference, he attributed the water crisis in the Rayalaseema region to deficit rainfall.

The Minister promises all support from the government to solve the problem.

About disaster management, he said that the State government allocated more funds than the Centre.